Warm, muggy and dry across South Florida

Wednesday got off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs in the afternoon will climb to the mid to upper 80s, but when the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the low 90s.

"Feels like" temps reach into the 90s in the afternoon. NEXT Weather

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Thursday will be warm and steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The chance of rain is low but stray showers will be possible.

Spotty showers will be possible Friday and highs will stay above average in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance of rain gradually increases this weekend but it will not be a washout.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday. Scattered showers likely for Mother's Day on Sunday. Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s.

Moisture associated with a disturbance moving in from the Gulf will enhance the chance for more wet weather early next week when rain chances will be highest.