Warm and humid across South Florida, chance of rain inches up mid-week

South Florida is in for a toasty Tuesday as afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees and feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and 100s when the humidity is factored in.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Florida Keys waters.

On Wednesday, the chance of rain rises with more wet weather expected. Spotty showers will sweep in during the morning and could linger through early afternoon with a few heavy downpours.

Better chance for showers mid-week. NEXT Weather

Scattered showers will also be around on Thursday too for Juneteenth.

Friday is the first official day of summer with the Summer Solstice taking place. Highs will remain seasonably hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s late week into the weekend. The chance of rain is 20% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday.

It is tranquil in the tropics, no systems are expected to form in the next seven days.