Warm, dry Wednesday across South Florida

A warm Wednesday is ahead in South Florida.

It is a comfortable start with mostly mid to upper 60s. Some inland areas are waking up with low 60s. Highs on Wednesday will rise to the upper 80s in the afternoon.

The average high in Miami is 84 degrees. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The next few mornings will be milder, in the low 70s, but highs will not be as warm, in the low 80s, courtesy of a frontal boundary.

As high pressure builds in late week, the winds will increase. Gusts could reach 20 mph or stronger.

This weekend will be breezy and warm. Lows will be in the 70s and highs will climb to the low 80s on Saturday. By Easter Sunday, the chance of rain remains low but isolated showers will be possible.

Stray showers will be possible through early next week.