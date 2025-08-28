Two years later, Broward Sheriff's Office honors fallen Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson

It has been two years since a tragic accident claimed the life of Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson. The 50-year-old was killed when a Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale while he was responding to an emergency call.

Loved ones say he died doing what he loved most: being a paramedic. On Thursday, they held a touching tribute to honor his life and legacy, featuring a small and intimate "End of Watch" ceremony in his memory. Members of the honor guard, BSO Fire Rescue, and the department's chaplain attended the event.

Crash occurred during emergency response

Jackson tragically lost his life on Aug. 28, 2023, when he and two other BSO personnel were responding to a service call. The helicopter sustained an in-flight emergency and crashed into a small apartment building east of North Dixie Highway and just south of Northeast 10th Street in Pompano Beach.

New logo honors his sacrifice

A logo has now been created to memorialize Jackson on a fire rescue helicopter.

Loved ones shared the significance of this honor.

"It's an honor that his name is on there. He'll always be remembered, and when the crews go on helicopters, they'll see his name and remember the sacrifice he made," said his loved one, Javer Jackson.

Legacy of service and leadership

"Not only does it show that he perished doing what he loved—serving this community—but it also reminds the men and women who serve this agency selflessly every day to put their best foot forward," said Chief Timothy Keefe of BSO Fire Rescue.

Jackson's passion for helping others and tireless work ethic earned him a promotion to captain in February 2016. Sheriff Gregory Tony posthumously promoted him to battalion chief on Aug. 29, 2023.