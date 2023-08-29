Father of BSO Fire Rescue Captain who died in chopper crash says son devoted to job

POMPANO BEACH -The grieving father of a veteran Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue Captain who died Monday in the crash of a BSO helicopter says his son was devoted to his job and says he has a lot of questions about how the accident happened.

In an interview with CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, Oliver Jackson spoke at length about his 50-year-old son, Captain Terryson Jackson, who lost his life when the helicopter he was in lost control and crashed into an apartment building on Monday morning, also taking the life of a woman inside an apartment building and injuring four people, including two BSO crew members.

Oliver Jackson spoke at length about his 50-year-old son, Captain Terryson Jackson CBS News Miami

Jackson said, "My son is and he was a tremendous young man. He was very family-oriented and loved to play golf."

Jackson said many of his loved ones worked in the medical field.

"His mother is a nurse and his sister is an anesthesiologist. The whole family works in the healthcare field," he said. "He was comfortable there and he loved his work."

He also said his son was devoted to his job.

"He would always help the team and he would do triage as a paramedic and would respond to accidents whenever he was needed. He wanted to help people so much and he was totally committed to his job. He loved doing what he did and he was very good at his job."

The department promoted Jackson after his death. And on Tuesday, there was also a moment of silence for the 19-year veteran.

Jackson also said, "I have a lot of questions and I hope the NTSB will do a thorough investigation. I have been wondering what went wrong. The tail of the helicopter broke apart in the air and there was no reason for that. It caught fire causing my son to lose his life. This was extremely traumatic and I have lots of questions. I hope there will be a thorough investigation."

On Tuesday, there was also a motorcade from Broward Health North as the pilot Daron Roche was released from Broward Health North.