BSO Captain Terryson Jackson died doing what he loved most, saving lives

FORT LAUDERDALE - Captain Terryson Jackson, 50, died Monday doing what he loved the most, being a paramedic. He was one of two fatal victims of a Broward helicopter crash en route to an emergency call.

In a Broward Sheriff's Office video from 2020, Captain Jackson shared on camera what his job meant for him.

"My mom is a nurse, my dad is a nurse, so I always knew I wanted to be in the medical industry, I just didn't realize how. When I found out I could be a paramedic and I found out I could be a firefighter, it was a done deal. As a paramedic I get to impact my community, each and every day... " said Jackson in a video lasting over one minute long.

"Captain Jackson Terryson typified what it meant to be a brother, a firefighter, he perished doing what he loved," said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony.

"Our fallen captain.. had been with the organization for 19 years," said Tony.

The pilot and a firefighter paramedic coming out alive after the roof of the apartment, caught on fire after the helicopter crashed into the building, looked like a scene off a movie. Neighbors could not believe it, they were recording with their cell phones what they described as a miracle.

"They were able to crawl themselves out to safety, they both are in the hospital right now, they did suffer some injuries, but they will be able to survive and recover from those injuries," said Tony. The other person who perished in the tragedy was a lady who lived at the apartment complex located at West Dixie Highway and N.E. 10th Street, in Pompano Beach.

The two onboard survivors of the crash were: pilot Daron Roche, 37 and Firefighter paramedic Mikael Chaguaceda, 31.

The images of them coming out of the roof and climbing down a latter became viral.

"My brother Lorenzo tried to help one of the passengers get out," said Quiana Carter. She says the passenger one of her brothers tried to help was Captain Jackson. "He said that the helicopter was right there, propeller was there, and he just couldn't get to him."

Carter said her two brothers, Lorenzo Snell and Terran Vandevier were at the building when the helicopter crashed at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

"They were waking up, one was sleeping and one was getting ready for work and heard the commotion. Things fell down on him, and as he tried to get to my other brother somehow, he made it out to a window and made it to the other side of the parking lot and that's when the plane exploded," said Carter after visiting her brother at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach.

Sheriff Tony, talking to members of the media said, "We are hurting... we are hurting today, but we are prepared to answer the next emergency call again." That is what happened Monday before 9 a.m.