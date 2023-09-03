Pompano Beach community comes forward to honor first responders after BSO helicopter crash

POMPANO BEACH -- The Pompano Beach community came together Saturday to honor their first responders after the Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter crash that killed two people, including Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson on Monday.

CBS Miami also got new video of the moments of the crash from a neighbor.

White poster boards were left in businesses all over the Pompano Beach area for community members to sign to show appreciation for their first responders and honor the lives of those lost.

"If something happened, if you have an accident, those guys are first person that you're going to see in that situation," Miguel Cala os Pompano Beach said. "So we want to give them the support and let them know that they're important."

They also had a large banner donated to the first responders honoring Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson.

"We're just out here to support the firefighters so that they know we care you know that the community cares," event organizer Daniel Parker said.

They also honored 65-year old Lurean Wheaten, who was in her apartment when the helicopter came crashing down.

"'I'm still in shock," Christine Oliver said. "It's you know, pretty much like almost a week later."

Christine oliver lives just two houses down from where the helicopter crashed. She was walking her dog in front of her house at the time.

"Caught on fire, it was spiraling over my house," she said, "and then it kind of came towards me, towards the front yard, if you will."

She thought it was headed straight for her. You can hear an explosion, followed by the sound of the impact, and helicopter pieces raining down on her car.

Seconds later you can hear the sirens.

"I'm very sad," she said. "We're here just to express our gratitude for everybody, and also to remind us to be here and let them know that those lives are not in vain, and they will be remembered and we're grateful."

In addition to signing these posters, a local business also donated American flags and a banner to put up on christine oliver's house, so every time law enforcement and first responders drives past the crash site they know they are appreciated.