BSO marks year since death of Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson in chopper crash

POMPANO BEACH -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is remembering Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson a year after he died in a helicopter crash while responding to an emergency call.

Jackson, 50, died doing what he loved the most, being a paramedic.

The BSO fire rescue chopper crashed into an apartment building killing not only Jackson, but also taking the life of resident Lurean Wheaton.

"The shock and astonishment to witness a helicopter, a publicly safety helicopter, fall out of the sky in a devastating format and to take two lives was something that echoed across this entire country. And like I said even on the international spectrum," said Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Jackson left behind a son and daughter. His extended family is still grieving Including his sister.

"I miss my brother. He was incredible. It's great that we are able to be here today to celebrate him. He's truly an amazing human being and i'm really happy that they had the chance to get something for the rest of the team thats left behind that they can be safe when they take care, protect and serve the people of this community," said Terryson Jackson's sister, Dr. Sanjie Jackson.

A brand new state of the art rescue chopper is on order but the sheriff says Broward County commissioners have not put the money aside.

"I will not stand by as sheriff of this county and wait for another helicopter to fall out of the sky in order for our county officials to begin any act. I set forth a solid procurement plan for these helo and they are on the way. And yet we are still not funded for this critical piece of equipment," said Tony.

The sheriff said he has the support of the unions but the county is not granting him the money. They say Tony can appeal to the state.