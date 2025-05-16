Triple-digit heat possible as South Florida enters hottest stretch of 2025

South Florida is heading into one of the hottest stretches of the year, with temperatures expected to soar into the low 90s this weekend and early next week. The combination of high heat and humidity could make it feel more like 100 degrees in some areas.

The heat is already building Friday, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and slightly cooler readings—upper 60s to low 70s—further inland. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s and 90s, with "feels-like" temperatures pushing well into the triple digits.

Dry, sunny, and sweltering through the weekend

Despite the intense heat, conditions will remain mostly sunny and dry through the weekend. Beachgoers will be glad to know there's only a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Boating conditions also look favorable, with no alerts or advisories issued for the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

The heat will intensify over the weekend, with forecast highs in the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday under clear skies. The trend continues into early next week, with Monday and Tuesday expected to be the hottest days of the year so far.

Slight rain chances midweek, but heat sticks around

By Wednesday, there's a small chance for isolated showers, though the region will largely stay dry. Spotty rain is more likely on Thursday, but temperatures will remain well above average in the low 90s.

