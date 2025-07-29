Triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures continue in South Florida, chance of scattered showers

The dog days of summer continue as highs remain in the low 90s and "feels-like" temperatures in the triple-digits.

On Tuesday, the chance of rain is slightly higher with the potential for a few showers along the coast in the morning and some storms in the afternoon.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The typical summer-time pattern continues on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the lower 80s and afternoon highs will rise to the low 90s. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the low 100s. The National Weather Service said heat advisories may be issued depending on whether it meets the criteria of "feels-like" temperatures reaching 105 degrees for two hours or more in the afternoon.

There is a 20% chance of rain through late week as high pressure remains in control. Expect some showers along the coast in the morning and then a few storms possible in the afternoon, but the highest chance of rain each day will be over inland areas and the Gulf coast.

Temperatures remain above normal through the weekend ranging from the lower 90s along the east coast metro areas and the mid 90s inland. Heat indices continue in the 100s.

The chance of rain will increase a bit on Sunday and next Monday