Teddy Bridgewater nears return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teddy Bridgewater is nearing a return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Bridgewater is visiting the team and the Bucs plan to sign him.

The Buccaneers will be the eighth team in 12 seasons for the 32-year-old Bridgewater.

Bridgewater coached his former high school in Miami to a Class 3A state championship last fall and then returned to the NFL in late December to serve as a backup to Jared Goff for the playoff-bound Lions.

He would provide insurance for the four-time defending NFC South champions behind Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers also have veteran Kyle Trask, who has thrown 11 passes in four seasons since he was a second-round pick in 2021.

Mayfield returned to practice Tuesday after missing a couple of days because of a hand contusion.

Bridgewater suspended over alleged player benefits

Bridgewater said last month that he was suspended from coaching Miami Northwestern High School because he provided players with financial benefits that he says he reported to the school.

"I'm not going anywhere," Bridgewater said on social media post. "And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."

Bridgewater's career in the NFL

Bridgewater, a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014, is 33-32 as a starter and made the Pro Bowl after his second season when he led the Vikings to an 11-5 record. He also spent time with the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

Bridgewater has completed 66.4% of his passes for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, 47 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard was an assistant coach in Miami in 2022 when Bridgewater backed up Tua Tagovailoa.

Buccaneers defensive line coach Charlie Strong was Bridgewater's head coach at Louisville.

Tampa Bay's quarterback room also includes Michael Pratt and Connor Bazelak. Pratt, a seventh-round pick out of Tulane by Green Bay in 2024 who signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad last August, has been sidelined by a back injury. Bazelak signed as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green where he spent the final two of his six college seasons.