Support swells for ex-NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after high school coaching suspension over donations

An outpouring of support is building around former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after he was suspended from his coaching position at Miami Northwestern Senior High School — his alma mater.

The decision came after Bridgewater reportedly violated state athletic rules by spending thousands of dollars of his own money to support the football team, which won the Class 3A state championship last season.

Personal funds, big impact

Bridgewater, who has been leading the Bulls both on and off the field, posted on Facebook last week asking for donations to help fund the program. In the post, he outlined more than $100,000 in expenses he covered for his players. That included a $14,000 training camp, $1,500 a week in meals, and $700 a week for transportation costs to get players to practice.

He made it clear these were not school requirements, but his contributions to support the team.

Violation of state rules

According to the Florida High School Athletic Association, coaches are not permitted to provide what are considered "impermissible benefits." In response, Miami Northwestern suspended Bridgewater.

Bridgewater pushed back publicly, stating on social media, "You can't suspend someone who doesn't work for you," and vowed to stay involved with the team regardless.

Community rallies behind him

Monique Barley, a parent and proud alum of the school, said Bridgewater was simply filling the gaps where the system falls short.

"With him closing that gap of making sure that the students have a way to get to practice, pre-game meals—I don't think he did anything wrong," she said.

Starex Smith, former director of parks and recreation for Miami Gardens and a longtime friend of Bridgewater, echoed that sentiment.

"What Teddy is doing is not new. It's been a legacy of our community for decades," Smith said. "And all of a sudden because it's him, it's this really big deal. I think that sends a bad message to people who have good hearts."

A legacy of giving

Smith said Bridgewater has a long history of generosity, citing instances where he covered entire registration fees for youth sports programs during his tenure as director.

"That wasn't an easy feat. You have hundreds of kids out there, year after year," he said.

The Miami-Dade County school district issued a statement standing by FHSAA rules, saying it remains committed to upholding athletic standards across all its programs.

Calls for change

Still, many in the community feel the suspension is unjust and highlights a deeper issue—especially when private schools operate under different rules.

"The rules need to change," Smith said. "The most talented kids are going to private schools, and private schools don't have to abide by any of these rules."

Bridgewater's supporters say his actions were rooted in love and service, not rule-breaking. Despite the setback, the former quarterback posted that he's not going anywhere—and if he can't coach on the field, he'll volunteer from the bleachers.