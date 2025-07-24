Community rallies behind suspended Miami Northwestern coach Teddy Bridgewater: "Reinstate teddy"

Dozens of community members rallied outside Miami Northwestern Senior High School Thursday, calling for the reinstatement of head football coach Teddy Bridgewater, a former NFL player and beloved alumnus who was suspended over alleged rule violations.

Supporters call Bridgewater a mentor and role model

Chanting "Reinstate Teddy" at the school's entrance, supporters demanded that Bridgewater be allowed to continue leading the team, one he recently guided to the state championships.

"Man, having Teddy is a blessing. He's a blessing to the kids, the community, to everyone," said Nathan Nadal, a Miami Northwestern alumnus. "And like I said, him being here is what we need."

Nay Akins, another alumnus, echoed that sentiment.

"It's about bringing back our village. We have to bring back our village and Teddy," Akins said. "We call him the neighborhood hope dealer. That means he's delivering hope. He's making kids want to strive every day."

Bridgewater, who volunteers as head coach, was suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to student-athletes, including paying for meals, Uber rides, and athletic gear—actions that violate Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) rules.

Students speak out at school board meeting

While the rally continued outside, several players addressed the Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday, urging members to reconsider the suspension.

"I'm here today because I can't stay quiet while something is happening to our team and our school," said one student during public comment. "Coach Teddy is more than a coach. He's somebody who believed in me and all of us when it felt like nobody else did."

Another player told the board, "Let him keep mentoring and guiding us. This isn't just about football. It's about our future as young men. Please don't take away one of the few people helping shape our future. Thank you."

Players also noted how Bridgewater has helped them connect with college recruiters—something they say has opened doors beyond football.

"Everybody don't make it in football," said Akins. "So he's putting these people in positions to reach higher heights after graduation."

"He should be celebrated, not suspended. It's that simple," Nadal added. "If you're a person with a heart, you would understand why Teddy did what he did."

Investigation ongoing

Both the Miami-Dade County School Board and the FHSAA confirmed that the case is under investigation. For now, Bridgewater remains suspended as the school and governing bodies review the alleged violations.