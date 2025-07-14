Watch CBS News
Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended from Miami Northwestern coaching job, cites self-reporting

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Teddy Bridgewater, the former NFL quarterback and current high school coach, has been suspended from his coaching role at Miami Northwestern, the school he once attended.

The action stems from allegations that he provided impermissible benefits to players.

Bridgewater, 32, acknowledged the suspension in a Facebook post Sunday, saying he remains committed to the program.

"The suspension came from MNW," Bridgewater wrote. "It's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if I'm suspended from MNW, I'm free to go to another school of my choice but I'M NOT GOING ANYWHERE."

Coach says he self-reported payments

Bridgewater previously posted on Facebook that he had paid for Uber rides, meals and recovery services for players last season. He asked for public donations to help cover those costs in the upcoming year.

In the same post confirming his suspension, Bridgewater said he had self-reported the payments to the school. "There was no investigation… We SELF REPORTED," he wrote, adding that he believed the school administration wanted him gone.

Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to a Class 3A state championship in his first year as coach in 2024.

Bridgewater started started in 65-of-78 career games in the NFL, since being drafted in 2014:  Vikings (2014-17), Saints (2018-19), Panthers (2020), Broncos (2021) and Dolphins (2022).

Mauricio Maldonado

