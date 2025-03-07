Man accused in Tamarac triple murder pleads not guilty during arraignment hearing

Man accused of Tamarac triple murder faces judge for first time since grand jury indictment

The man accused of killing three people in Tamarac last month faced a judge for the first time since a grand jury indicted him.

Nathan Gingles, now charged with first-degree murder, appeared at his arraignment hearing on Friday morning, where he was allowed to enter a plea. In his case, Gingles entered a not-guilty plea to all seven counts against him.

Wearing a maximum-custody inmate jail uniform, Gingles appeared in court as he faces three counts of premeditated murder for the killings of his estranged wife Mary Gingles, her father David Pozner and neighbor Andrew Ferrin, who tried to help Mary before their deaths.

He is also accused of kidnapping and child abuse after he fled the scene with his four-year-old daughter.

The triple murder happened at the Gingles' home in Tamarac last month. Before the murders, Mary Gingles had filed a restraining order against Nathan Gingles after several domestic violence incidents.

He is due back in court on May 15 for his next hearing.