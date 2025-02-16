Girl, 4, found after taken from Tamarac home where man was shot dead, Broward Sheriff's Office says

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Broward Sheriff's Office said they located the four-year-old girl taken from a Tamarac home where a man was found shot dead inside on Sunday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., BSO was called out to a reported shooting near 5700 Plum Bay Parkway, prompting deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found a man who suffered from a gunshot wound and died in the home, BSO said.

As part of their investigation, BSO then learned that four-year-old Seraphina Gingles was taken from the home and an AMBER Alert was activated.

AMBER ALERT. 🚨 An Amber Alert has been issued for 4 yo Seraphina Gingles. She is endangered and with Nathan Gingles, 43, in a 2016 silver BMW X3 with Texas license plate 5DV2590. If located, do not approach, call 954-764-HELP (4357) or 911 with info https://t.co/E5KmLTiGNi pic.twitter.com/0ymU8goVLr — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 16, 2025

Seraphina Gingles was believed to have been taken by 43-year-old Nathan Gingles in a 2016 silver BMW X3 with the Texas license plate 5DV2950 that was last seen heading east on West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac after 6 a.m.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Nathan and Seraphina Gingles were found when deputies with BSO's Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team found the BMW near a Walmart Supercenter on West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

BSO said that it is also possible that Seraphina's 34-year-old mother Mary Catherine Gingles is accompanying them but they didn't specify whether she was found with Nathan Gingles and her daughter.

BSO said both Seraphina and Mary Catherine Gingles were believed to be endangered during the incident. If anyone finds them, BSO advises not to approach the mother and daughter but to call 911 or (954) 764-HELP (4357) immediately, as multiple BSO resources are trying to locate them.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently at the home investigating the circumstances surrounding the unknown man's death. No arrests have been made at this time.