Man charged with murder after 2 Tamarac deaths and AMBER Alert, BSO says

By John MacLauchlan, Hunter Geisel

TAMARAC - A man is facing additional charges after two people, including his wife, were found dead in Tamarac on Sunday and an AMBER Alert was issued for his four-year-old daughter, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. 

Nathan Gingles, 43, was originally charged with violating an injunction regarding no contact with his 4-year-old daughter Seraphina Gingles and her mother 34-year-old Mary Catherine Gingles. 

Now, according to the sheriff's office, he's facing several news charges including premeditated murder and violation of a restraining order. 

Death investigation led to AMBER Alert

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a call about a shooting in the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound inside the home, according to the sheriff's office. 

As part of their investigation, sheriff's investigators then learned that Seraphina Gingles was taken from the home and an AMBER Alert was activated.

According to the AMBER Alert, Seraphina Gingles was believed to have been taken by Nathan Gingles in a 2016 silver BMW X3 with the Texas license plate 5DV2950 that was last seen heading east on West Commercial Boulevard.

Nathan Gingles Broward Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said at the time, it was believed that Seraphina's mother Mary Catherine Gingles was accompanying them.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Nathan and Seraphina Gingles were found when deputies with the sheriff's office Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team found the BMW near a Walmart Supercenter on West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

However, Mary Catherine Gingles was not with them.

Later Sunday afternoon, Mary Catherine Gingles was found shot dead inside a home near 5800 Plum Bay Parkway, just a block away from where the dead man was found earlier Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. 

Mary Catherin Gingles had filed a restraining order against Nathan Gingles last February after a domestic violence incident and also filed for divorce.

It's still unclear who the man was or his connection to the family.

