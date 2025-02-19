Family member blames Broward Sheriff's Office, military for triple murder in Tamarac

TAMARAC - A grieving relative of two victims killed in a Broward County triple homicide is holding both the Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. military responsible, questioning how the alleged shooter was allowed to remain free despite multiple domestic violence incidents.

Frank Ponzer, whose brother and niece were among the dead, said law enforcement ignored warning signs that could have prevented the killings.



Frank Ponzer CBS News Miami

"How did he have a security clearance?"

Authorities say Nathan Gingles, a retired military service member working as a contractor, shot and killed his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer and a neighbor who tried to intervene on Sunday morning.

"He could have never been allowed to even be working at this time for the military in a contractor capacity," Ponzer said. "He had so many violations in the law. How did he have a security clearance?"

BSO records indicate that deputies responded to Mary Gingles' home dozens of times for domestic violence calls in the months leading up to the murders.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony acknowledged that there was enough evidence to arrest Gingles last December after he allegedly broke into Mary's home. He also questioned why authorities failed to seize Gingles' firearms after a domestic violence protection order was issued in January.



Sheriff suspends seven deputies

In response to the handling of the case, Sheriff Tony placed seven deputies on paid administrative leave, including Lieutenant Michael Paparella, Sergeants Travis Allen and Devoune Williams and Deputies Ilany Ceballos, Brittney King, Joseph Sasso and Daniel Munoz.

"To those mothers and women out there who think that we're going to drop the ball and this is a consistent pattern, know this: When we rectify this situation, I'm going to send the fear of God amongst this entire agency to make damn sure we don't do this again," Tony said.

Despite the sheriff's strong stance, Ponzer remains adamant that both the BSO and military share responsibility.

"I hold Broward County Sheriff's Department 100% liable, along with the military in the United States vetting system," he said, adding that he has already reached out to President Donald Trump about the matter.

Gingles remains in jail without bond, facing 10 criminal charges, including three counts of murder.

The couple's 4-year-old child is currently in state custody, with efforts underway to place her with Mary Gingles' family.