Gun used in Tamarac triple murder recovered, BSO says

MIAMI - Authorities have recovered the firearm used in a deadly shooting that left three people dead in Tamarac over the weekend, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The alleged gunman, Nathan Gingles, appeared in a Broward courtroom Monday afternoon as a judge determined custody arrangements for his 4-year-old daughter.

Fatal shooting stems from divorce dispute

According to court documents, Gingles was in the midst of a contentious divorce from his estranged wife, Mary Gingles. Investigators say he went to her home Sunday morning and fatally shot her father on the patio.

Detectives say Mary Gingles ran to a neighbor's house for help, but Gingles followed her and opened fire, killing both her and the neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin.

Ferrin's uncle, George David, described his nephew as someone who died trying to protect others.

"I always felt there was light over dark. I don't feel that today," David said.

Amber alert issued, child found safe

After the shootings, authorities say Gingles fled with his daughter, triggering an Amber Alert. She was later found unharmed at a nearby Walmart, and Gingles was taken into custody.

Prior warning signs

Court records show that in December, Mary Gingles had filed for a protection order against her husband, citing domestic violence concerns. In the documents, she accused Nathan Gingles of being violent and negatively influencing their daughter.

"She told me, 'Daddy just wants to make you die,'" Mary Gingles wrote in her petition. "I am fearful for my life."

Community reacts

The tragedy has left neighbors shaken.

"My heart goes out to the family," said neighbor Henrietta Davis.

After an extensive search, BSO confirmed Monday that they had recovered the gun used in the murders.

Facing charges

Nathan Gingles is facing three first-degree murder charges with a firearm, violation of a domestic violence protection injunction, interference with lawful custody, two counts of armed burglary, one count of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one charge of kidnapping.