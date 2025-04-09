Sunny and dry across South Florida, seasonably warm in the afternoon

Wednesday morning got off to a cooler start across Miami-Dade and Broward with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It was comfortable for the Keys as well with the low 70s.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida during the early morning hours. Drier air will settle in and keep the chance of rain low for the afternoon and evening.

In the afternoon, it will be less humid and seasonably warm with highs back to normal in the low 80s.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Next cold front arrives over the weekend, NEXT Weather

Briefing warm up before next cold front

Thursday morning will be cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will remain near average in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible as the breeze increases out of the northeast.

Friday morning will be comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. It will be a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs closer to the mid 80s. Isolated showers will be possible but the chance of rain is low.

Another cold front will move in this weekend leading to a drop in humidity and even cooler temperatures. Saturday morning will be cool and refreshing with low to mid 60s. Highs rise to the low 80s. Sunday morning will be the coolest with lows falling to the low 60s and upper 50s inland. Highs will climb to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.