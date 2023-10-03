Watch CBS News
Sunny & breezy South Florida as dry air arrives

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - What a difference a day makes.

Drier air has finally arrived across South Florida and will lower our rain chances over the next few days.

A few coastal showers will be possible due to a strong northeast breeze. But we'll enjoy more sunshine, less humidity, and breezy conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon due to the higher-than-normal king tides. Saltwater coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Tuesday morning saw temperatures in the low to mid-70s inland and the upper 70s and low 80s along the coast. It feels more comfortable since the humidity is a bit lower.

Highs today climb to the upper 80s. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the onshore winds. Swimming in the ocean is not advised. Small craft advisories have been issued for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters due to hazardous boating conditions.

It stays breezy through Thursday and the rain chance stays low. Spotty showers will be possible on the breeze. Highs remain near normal in the upper 80s. A slight increase in rain chance late week and into the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 7:57 AM

