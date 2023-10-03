Canada's wildfires sending smoky air and haze to Miami and South Florida. When will it clear?

MIAMI -- The thick haze that blanketed South Florida Tuesday is the result of wildfires burning in Canada thousands of miles away.

CBS News Miami meteorologist KC Sherman said many parts of South Florida, including Broward, have air quality that is considered unhealthy.

A hazy Miami skyline. CBS News Miami

"We're trading the rain for the haze," she said at noon . "I'm sure you've noticed the haze out there."

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, more than 300 wildfires were burning out of control across the country, and over 18.4 million hectares have been consumed by fire this year.

The smoky conditions were drifting to Florida, reaching as far south as Miami.

Sherman said relief is on the way, however.

"We will clear out late tonight and by sure tomorrow," she said.