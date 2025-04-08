Storms move offshore, flood advisory expires in Broward

A flood advisory for Broward County expired at 4 p.m. Tuesday as the final band of storms weakened and moved offshore, bringing an end to an active weather day across South Florida.

The CBS News Miami weather team had issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Tuesday due to the threat of strong storms and localized flooding, but with the front clearing the region, the forecast turns more favorable heading into the second half of the week.

Though scattered storms brought brief heavy downpours, most areas saw only modest rainfall totals, generally between half an inch to an inch.



Scattered storms may produce heavy rainfall. NEXT Weather





With pockets of sunshine now breaking through, the CBS News Miami team of meteorologists said a few additional showers or isolated storms are possible into the evening, but the worst of the weather appears to be over.

The line of storms that impacted the region Tuesday was associated with a cold front pushing through the state.

As the front continues south into the Florida Keys later tonight, cloud cover will begin to clear and a drier, cooler air mass will arrive from the north.

Cooler, less humid weather ahead

Lows are expected to dip into the mid to upper 60s by early Wednesday morning, offering some relief from recent humidity. Daytime highs Wednesday will be near normal, in the low 80s, with just a slight chance for isolated showers.

The cooler pattern continues into Thursday with another seasonably cool morning, followed by highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers.

Conditions are expected to turn warmer and drier by Friday, ahead of a second cold front arriving this weekend.

That front will bring another shot of cooler air, with Saturday and Sunday mornings forecast to start in the low to mid 60s and even upper 50s in some inland areas.

Highs over the weekend will range from the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.