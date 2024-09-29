Watch CBS News
Safety laws enacted after Surfside collapse are becoming more costly for condo owners. What is Florida's solution?

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

State Sen. Jason Pizzo and the Florida condo crisis | Facing South Florida
State Sen. Jason Pizzo and the Florida condo crisis | Facing South Florida 17:01

MIAMI – Condo owners in South Florida and elsewhere are facing increased fees and assessments because of laws passed by the legislature in the aftermath of the Surfside tragedy.

Some of those assessments are running into the tens of thousands of dollars, money that a growing number of condo owners simply don't have.

Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledging the crisis, there is little likelihood a special session of the legislature will be called to deal with it.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks about what's next with State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who represented Surfside's district.

Guest: State Sen. Jason Pizzo/(D) South Florida/Incoming Minority Leader

 

