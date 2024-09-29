State Sen. Jason Pizzo and the Florida condo crisis | Facing South Florida Condo owners in South Florida and elsewhere are facing increased fees and assessments because of laws passed by the legislature in the aftermath of the Surfside tragedy. Some of those assessments are running into the tens of thousands of dollars, money that many condo owners simply don't have. Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledging the crisis, there is little likelihood a special session of the legislature will be called to deal with it. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks about what's next with State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who represented Surfside's district. Guest: State Sen. Jason Pizzo/(D) South Florida/Incoming Minority Leader