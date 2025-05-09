South Florida's warm, dry conditions will continue through Mother's Day

South Florida's warm and dry weather will continue throughout the weekend with only a 10% chance of rain on Mother's Day.

A southeast breeze will keep our high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s just after noon before cooler ocean air moves in from the coast cooling things off by a degree or two later in the afternoon.

There will be showers across the Florida Peninsula but with the southeast breeze they will develop inland and north near Lake Okeechobee.

Brush fire smoke to impact southern Miami-Dade metro areas

A wildfire that started in southern Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon will continue to spread smoke across Card Sound Road and the northern portion of the 18 mile stretch. The southeast breeze will not change direction but could increase to around 10-15 mph on Friday afternoon. Smoke will move through the southern Miami-Dade metro areas in the afternoon and then may settle near the surface at night as the wind diminishes.

The chance of rain will increase on Monday and Tuesday as a storm develops along the Gulf Coast and moves east, pushing a cold front through the state. Along this front there will be showers and thunderstorms with heavier downpours which may lead to minor flooding and a stronger gust of wind. The rain chances will be highest Monday night and early Tuesday before lower rain chances return Wednesday.