All roads out of the Florida Keys are closed due to brush fire

A growing brush fire, dubbed the 167 West fire, has forced the closure of Card Sound Road and the northbound lanes 18-mile stretch, according to Monroe County and Miami-Dade authorities. Overnight, the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 reopened after being closed late Thursday.

Officials are warning of ongoing traffic disruptions as firefighting efforts continue.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that the closures are due to fire activity and hazardous conditions.

"Expect continued disruptions in and out of the Florida Keys as the weather/fire mitigation efforts continue to impact traffic," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Firefighting efforts continue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is assisting the Florida Forest Service in containing the grass fire.

The forest service said as of Friday morning the fire had burned 350 acres and wase 25% contained.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the affected area while emergency crews work to bring the fire under control.