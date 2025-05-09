Watch CBS News
All roads out of the Florida Keys are closed due to brush fire

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A growing brush fire, dubbed the 167 West fire, has forced the closure of Card Sound Road and the northbound lanes 18-mile stretch, according to Monroe County and Miami-Dade authorities. Overnight, the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 reopened after being closed late Thursday.

Officials are warning of ongoing traffic disruptions as firefighting efforts continue.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that the closures are due to fire activity and hazardous conditions.

"Expect continued disruptions in and out of the Florida Keys as the weather/fire mitigation efforts continue to impact traffic," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Firefighting efforts continue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is assisting the Florida Forest Service in containing the grass fire.

The forest service said as of Friday morning the fire had burned 350 acres and wase 25% contained. 

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the affected area while emergency crews work to bring the fire under control.

