Warm and dry across South Florida, next cold front will ramp up chance for rain

A mild and dry Monday morning will lead to a warm and mostly dry afternoon as highs climb to the lower to mid-80s across South Florida.

While a stray shower or two can't be ruled out for the afternoon, our chance of rain will ramp up Tuesday and Wednesday with our next cold front.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are expected for Monday afternoon for those visiting the beach. There is a moderate risk for rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts for boaters on the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Cold front increases chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. NEXT Weather

A cold front slides into South Florida on Tuesday afternoon and will increase the potential for scattered showers and possibly even a few isolated storms. While it won't be a washout, you'll want to keep an umbrella nearby for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold front will fizzle apart across the area late Wednesday and will leave us with mostly dry conditions for the back half of the workweek.

Don't expect much of a cooldown behind the front. Highs will peak in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and only drop to the upper 70s by Friday. An early look ahead to the weekend shows us back in the lower 80s with a chance for stray showers.