Mostly sunny across South Florida with a light breeze

Wednesday morning got off to a chilly start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 50s along the coast and low 50s inland in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a cool morning for the Keys as well, with temperatures in the low 60s.

In the afternoon, highs will climb to around 80 degrees. Another beautiful day ahead with a light breeze and mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory is in effect this morning for boaters over the Atlantic waters, and there are no advisories for boaters in the Keys.

The breeze builds over the weekend and into early next week. NEXT Weather

End of the week looking nice

It will remain mainly dry and warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Highs will rise to the low 80s. Friday will be warmer with highs close to the mid 80s. The chance of rain is low but isolated showers will be possible.

The breeze builds over the weekend. We'll wake to the low 70s in the mornings and highs will climb to the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front moves in late Sunday and rain returns on Monday for St. Patrick's Day. Scattered showers will be possible on Monday and it will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s. It will be cooler and drier on Tuesday as lows fall to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.