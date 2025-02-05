South Florida feels more like Spring than Winter due to above average temps

MIAMI - It will continue to feel more like Spring than Winter across South Florida with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.

It was a mild start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s and upper 60s. A warm, humid afternoon is ahead with highs rising to the low 80s. The average high in Miami is 77 degrees.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no advisories or alerts for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters as winds remain light and seas will be around 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the bays.

It will remain warm for the rest of the week.

Our mainly dry, quiet weather pattern continues the rest of the week courtesy of high pressure in control. Lows will continue to be mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

This weekend the chance of rain remains low but isolated showers will be possible due to a southeast breeze. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern and we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with slightly warmer highs in the low 80s.