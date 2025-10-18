Bright sunny and blue skies over South Florida, with very low rain chances for the weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular Saturday across South Florida.

Bright sun and blue skies will be the norm for the entire weekend, with little to no chance for significant rainfall on either Saturday or Sunday.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s across both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for the weekend. This trend will continue into next week, with the highest possibility of rain on Monday.

The temperatures and lack of rain on Sunday afternoon will make for a perfect day to grill out at a Miami Dolphins watch party as the team plays the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.