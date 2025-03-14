South Florida is in for a warm, humid and breezy weekend

Friday got off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas woke to temperatures in the low 60s. It was a milder start in the Keys with temperatures in the low 70s.

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs will climb to the low 80s. Although the chance of rain is low, isolated showers will be possible.

Warm weekend before next cold front arrives. NEXT Weather

This weekend it will be warmer, humid and breezy. We'll wake to the milder low 70s in the morning. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday. It will be even warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s, and it will feel like the mid to upper 80s when you factor in the humidity. The breeze will build Sunday and it will be windy at times ahead of our next cold front.

The rain returns on Monday for St. Patrick's Day with the potential for scattered showers and some storms. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees. It will be cooler and breezy on Tuesday as we'll wake to temperatures in the low 60s, highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s.