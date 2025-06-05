South Florida gets break from wet weather, heat and humidity return

After days of downpours, South Florida is finally enjoying a break from the wet weather.

Thursday will be mainly dry with only a 10% chance of rain. Saharan dust is bringing drier air and lowering the chance of rain, it's also leading to some hazy conditions. The air quality will be lower due to the dust and anyone with respiratory conditions should try and limit their time outside.

"Feels like" temps in the afternoon approach triple digits. NEXT Weather

The rain has moved out and now the heat and humidity are back. It was a warm start to Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 80s with filtered sunshine. It will feel like the upper 90s and the 100s when the humidity is factored in.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters, however, there are no alerts or advisories for boaters in the Florida Keys.

Chance of rain slowly increases over weekend and early next week. NEXT Weather

On Friday, spotty showers will be possible but the chance of rain remains low. Highs will rise to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

The weekend will be a scorcher with highs soaring to the low 90s and heat indices in the triple-digits. Spotty afternoon storms will be possible.

The chance of rain rises early to middle of next week with more showers and storms expected due to more moisture around.