South Florida feeling the heat: Triple-digit temps push region toward heat advisory

South Florida is sizzling. From Broward to Miami-Dade, "feels like" temperatures are soaring into the triple digits — and the worst may still be ahead.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Scott Withers hit the beach to cool off and report on the rising heat that could soon trigger the region's first official heat advisory of the year.

"It's felt so hot for weeks," Withers said. "But not hot enough to trigger a heat advisory — that could change soon."

Blazing sun, rising risks

The combination of intense sun and high humidity is making the dog days of summer nearly unbearable. On Friday, "feels like" temperatures in Broward County pushed past 106 degrees in Margate. In Miami-Dade, the heat index is expected to reach similar levels, with only the beaches offering some relief.

Even the Florida Keys, typically cooled by ocean breezes, are feeling the heat.

No heat advisory yet — but that could change

Despite the scorching conditions, the National Weather Service has not yet issued a heat advisory for South Florida this year. That's a stark contrast to this time last year, when more than a dozen advisories had already been issued.

Why the delay? The criteria are strict: the heat index must reach 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours to qualify for an advisory. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

Staying safe in the swelter

Whether or not an advisory is issued, the next few days will remain in the "caution" and "extreme caution" zones on the heat index chart, meaning heat-related illnesses are a real risk.

Residents are taking precautions.

"I keep myself hydrated — always hydrate," said Ming Bodden, a Normandy resident. "Protective outerwear, sunglasses, and hats help too."

Public cooling centers are open at many libraries and parks, and a dip in the pool or ocean can also provide relief.

Tips to beat the heat

Withers offered this advice from Miami Beach:

"If you can make it to the beach, it's a great way to cool down because of the breeze. No matter where you are — stay hydrated, wear a hat, and get inside to the air conditioning as much as you can."