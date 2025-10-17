Some rain in South Florida Friday morning, followed by a dry and breezy start to the weekend

South Floridians might see some stray showers as Friday begins. These showers are light and moving quickly across portions of Miami-Dade and the Upper Keys.

These rain chances will linger for the morning, but then drier and breezier conditions arrive for the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible along the immediate coast as highs climb into the mid-80s. Breezy conditions will continue to keep the rip current risk high for beaches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Sunday evening. Choppy marine conditions are also expected as a small craft advisory is in effect until at least Saturday morning.

The weekend looks seasonable and mostly dry with morning lows in the lower to mid-70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Saturday is trending dry, but there could be a few isolated showers sneaking into the area on Sunday.

Temperatures trend warmer for the beginning of next week as highs climb into the upper 80s on Monday.

The NEXT Weather Team also continues to monitor the tropics and is watching two areas of potential development. There is currently a tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic, which has a 30% chance of developing into a system in the Caribbean around the middle of next week. There are no current impacts expected for South Florida at this time.

The other area being monitored is off the northeast coast of the U.S., but it is expected to move further away from the states and will not bring any direct impacts to the states.