Seasonably warm South Florida afternoon, a few spotty showers possible

The first day of the new year for Miami-Dade public school students got off to a warm start with temperatures in the low 80s. While the chance of rain is low, a few spotty showers will be possible.

In the afternoon, high temperatures will climb to the low 90s, but it will feel like the low 100s when the humidity is factored in.

It will feel like the low 100s on Thursday when the humidity is factored in. NEXT Weather

There is a low risk of rip currents at South Florida's beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for voters along the Atlantic or the Florida Keys waters.

The chance of rain is even lower on Friday with only stray showers possible. With less rain around, it will be even hotter. Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when the humidity is factored in. The National Weather Service may issue heat advisories if the heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees, or higher, for two hours or more.

This weekend, South Florida will stay seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s. Spotty showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain rises in the early to middle of next week.