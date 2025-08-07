Report: 13 cases of flesh-eating bacteria, eight deaths confirmed in Florida

Florida has confirmed 13 cases of Vibrio vulnificus—often called "flesh-eating" bacteria—across 11 counties this year, with eight deaths, the Florida Department of Health told CBS News Miami partner el Nuevo Herald.

Officials said eight cases were tied to wound exposure but stressed the infections are "sporadic and unrelated to an outbreak."

The Sunshine State saw its highest-ever case count in 2024—82 infections and 19 deaths—with health officials noting that hurricanes and storm surges, such as those from Hurricane Helene last year, can push coastal waters inland, heightening infection risks.

The bacteria, found in saltwater and brackish water, can cause severe illness or death within one to two days, according to the CDC.

Most cases in the U.S. occur in Gulf Coast states.

Read the full story from Miami Herald's Sonia Osorio here.

Prevention tips: rinse and cook well

Dr. Edward Hirsch, an infectious disease specialist at HCA Florida University Hospital, recommends rinsing off after swimming in ocean water and ensuring seafood is thoroughly cooked. "It's very frightening. Luckily, it's very rare," he added.

Here are some key facts about Vibrio vulnificus, according to the CDC:

How infection happens

Eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters

Exposing open wounds to warm salt or brackish water

No evidence of person-to-person transmission

How it is diagnosed

Through stool, wound, or blood cultures

Labs should be notified in advance to use the correct growth medium

Physicians should suspect Vibrio in patients with gastrointestinal symptoms or wound infections following seafood consumption or seawater exposure

Symptoms

Watery diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Skin infections from wounds exposed to seawater

In severe cases: skin breakdown, ulcers and bloodstream infections

What illnesses it can cause

Gastrointestinal illness: vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain

vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain Wound infections: can lead to ulcers, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, amputation

can lead to ulcers, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, amputation Bloodstream infections: potentially fatal, with symptoms such as fever, chills, low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions

potentially fatal, with symptoms such as fever, chills, low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions People with weakened immune systems or chronic liver disease are at much higher risk

How to reduce your risk

Avoid raw oysters and shellfish; always cook seafood thoroughly

Prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked seafood

Keep open wounds away from warm salt or brackish water

Wear gloves when handling raw shellfish or seafood

Refrigerate leftovers promptly and safely

How it is treated

Immediate antibiotic treatment is critical

Wound care is essential; in severe cases, amputation may be necessary

For more information, visit the CDC's Vibrio page.