Deadly flesh-eating bacteria in Florida waters: Vibrio cases decline, but danger persists, data show

Four people in Florida have died this year from Vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacterium found in warm, brackish seawater, among 11 confirmed cases, according to state health officials.

That number is down from 2024, when infections peaked with 82 cases and 19 deaths. Health officials linked that spike to Hurricane Helene.

Since 2016, Florida has recorded 448 cases and 100 deaths tied to the bacteria.

The 2025 deaths have been reported in Bay, Broward, Hillsborough, and St. Johns counties. Additional cases have also been confirmed in Duval, Escambia, Lee, Manatee, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties, as well as a second case in St. Johns.

Vibrio vulnificus infections are uncommon, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 80,000 Vibrio cases and 100 related deaths occur each year in the United States.

The bacterium poses a heightened risk to individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions.

Here are some key facts about Vibrio vulnificus, according to the CDC:

How infection happens

Eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters

Exposing open wounds to warm salt or brackish water

No evidence of person-to-person transmission

How it is diagnosed

Through stool, wound, or blood cultures

Labs should be notified in advance to use the correct growth medium

Physicians should suspect Vibrio in patients with gastrointestinal symptoms or wound infections following seafood consumption or seawater exposure

Symptoms

Watery diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Skin infections from wounds exposed to seawater

In severe cases: skin breakdown, ulcers, and bloodstream infections

What illnesses it can cause

Gastrointestinal illness: vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain

vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain Wound infections: can lead to ulcers, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, amputation

can lead to ulcers, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, amputation Bloodstream infections: potentially fatal, with symptoms such as fever, chills, low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions

potentially fatal, with symptoms such as fever, chills, low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions People with weakened immune systems or chronic liver disease are at much higher risk

How to reduce your risk

Avoid raw oysters and shellfish; always cook seafood thoroughly

Prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked seafood

Keep open wounds away from warm salt or brackish water

Wear gloves when handling raw shellfish or seafood

Refrigerate leftovers promptly and safely

How it is treated

Immediate antibiotic treatment is critical

Wound care is essential; in severe cases, amputation may be necessary

For more information, visit the CDC's Vibrio page.