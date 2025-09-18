Watch CBS News
Rabies alert issued for Broward County after confirmed case in raccoon, officials say

Florida health officials are warning residents in Broward County about rabies present in area wild animals.

The alert was issued in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon that was killed in the Davie area off I-595 on Sept. 16, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said.

Officials said people and domestic animals should avoid physical contact with wild animals and ask that if you were bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report it to DOH-Broward by calling 954-467-4700.

The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days. It includes the following areas in Broward County:

  • Northern boundary: Interstate 595
  • Southern boundary: Southwest 26th St.
  • Eastern boundary: Southwest 112th Ave.
  • Western boundary: Southwest 148th Ave.

Health officials said to prevent rabies exposure, keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash; keep livestock secure; seek veterinary assistance immediately if a pet has been bitten and call animal control services; avoid contact with stray animals; never adopt wild animals; and call animal control services to remove stray animals from your neighborhood.

