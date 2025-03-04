Protesters, supporters clash in Miami over Trump's address to Congress

Biscayne Boulevard became a battleground of political opinion Tuesday afternoon as protesters and counterprotesters gathered ahead of President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

Opponents voiced concerns over his administration's policies, while supporters praised his actions in the early months of his second term. Among the criticisms was Trump's appointment of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Elon Musk was never elected to anything, he was never approved by the Senate, he does not hold a cabinet post, he has no constitutional authority to do the things he's doing," said protester Steven Mizrach.

Others expressed fears about the future of diversity programs in education.

"The idea that DEI is a problem for the schools, that just providing the opportunity to have diversity valued and represented is an issue - that's a serious concern," said protester Holly Zwerling.

Supporters highlight Trump's early achievements

Trump supporters, meanwhile, touted what they see as rapid progress since his return to office.

"Ever since he stepped into office, things are changing quite drastically and quite fast, at a faster rate than anyone else could change it," said supporter Trap Snyder.

"I love Trump. I love what he's done for this country so far," added Daniel Hernandez.

The crowd also debated Trump's recent tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

"He did show Ukraine that you're not coming into our country and disrespecting us after the billions and billions of dollars of our tax money have been sent to that country," Hernandez said.

But critics saw the meeting as a failure on the global stage.

"His meeting with President Zelenskyy was one of the most embarrassing moments for me as an American—probably the worst moment ever. Donald Trump is a coward; President Zelenskyy is a hero," said protester Natalie Kaufman.

Economic policies spark debate

Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China also fueled heated exchanges.

"I think he is wrecking our economy very quickly and we can see that from the Dow Jones today," Kaufman said. "I think the world is watching him tank our economy. He is betraying our allies."

Supporters, however, defended the tariffs as part of a broader strategy.

"These other countries tax us to death; why not?" said Poni Ortiz. "At the end of the day, it's just a strategy, maybe a negotiating tactic."

While the two sides disagreed on nearly every issue, one sentiment was shared by both: they had never felt more strongly about a sitting president.

"I love this country more than anything and I will keep fighting peacefully and do my duty to make sure we keep this country great," said Hernandez.

"One way to resist dictatorship: stand up and fight," Mizrach countered.