Trump administration pauses U.S. military aid to Ukraine

The turning tide of U.S. support for Ukraine

The Trump administration has paused U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the White House confirmed to CBS News on Monday. It's the latest fallout days after a contentious meeting between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that erupted into an open dispute in front of TV cameras.

"The president has been clear that he is focused on peace," a White House official told CBS News. "We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

The U.S. has been a key supplier of weapons for Ukraine as it continues to fend off the invasion launched by Russia three years ago.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

