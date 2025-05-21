Strong storms, wind and hail threaten Broward and Miami-Dade Thursday and Friday

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Broward County and the Miami-Dade metro area to a marginal risk for isolated strong storms on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

In response, the NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Weather Alert Days, for both days.

The main threats will be storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail, primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours. While the risk level is marginal, the lowest on the SPC's five-tier scale, residents are urged to stay weather-aware, especially during peak storm times.

Outdoor plans and commutes could be impacted by sudden downpours or localized severe conditions.The alert comes as South Florida continues to deal with heat and high humidity, which could fuel storm development later in the week.