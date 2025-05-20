Dangerous heat wave grips South Florida, with some areas facing major health risks

A toasty Tuesday is ahead. The morning got off to a warm start with temperatures in upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida. Highs will soar to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and triple-digits.

South Florida under heat health risk

The National Weather Service's HeatRisk experimental index provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period.

Most of South Florida is under a moderate heat health risk. This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration, according to the National Weather Service.

There are a few areas under a major heat health risk, which can affect anyone without cooling and/or hydration.

It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness. Other heat safety tips include limiting time outside during the peak heating of the day in the afternoon. Do not leave children, the elderly or pets in hot enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated and avoid being outside during the peak heat of the day. NEXT Weather

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Florida Keys.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs rising to the low to mid 90s and dangerous heat indices in the 100s. Spotty showers will develop in the afternoon and bring some relief.

Thursday will be sizzling with highs in the low mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s, again with scattered showers possible due to a frontal boundary.

As we head into the weekend the chance of rain will remain about 20% with the potential for spotty showers every day. Temperatures will not be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s. On Monday, for Memorial Day, some passing showers will be possible.