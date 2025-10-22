Stray showers possible ahead of breezy condition moving into South Florida to end the week

Wednesday starts comfortably with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low 70s inland. It will be mainly dry and warm by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance of rain is low, but stray showers will be possible on the breeze.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Thursday, the chance of rain will increase slightly, and spotty showers will be possible. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

The breeze will build late week, and it will turn downright windy at times heading into the weekend. Passing showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb to the mid-80s.

The rain chance rises early next week.