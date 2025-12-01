Jurors rule in favor of Megan Thee Stallion in Miami deepfake porn case, order Milagro Gramz to pay $75,000 in damages

Jurors in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against a Texas blogger for spreading a sexually explicit deepfake video have ruled in favor of the Grammy-winning rapper inside Miami federal court on Monday afternoon.

Jurors found Texas blogger Milagro Cooper culpable of defamation, and has been ordered to pay Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, $75,000.

Pete accused Cooper of spreading harmful online posts and circulated an AI-generated pornographic video, violating a new Florida law that allows lawsuits over manipulated images.

Both women testified multiple times during the trial.

Closing arguments wrapped up on Nov. 26.

Pete claimed that Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, created a space for people to make negative comments and jokes about her 2020 shooting incident involving rapper Daystar Peterson, known as Tory Lanez. Lanez was convicted of shooting Pete in the foot and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Pete told jurors during the testimony that the ordeal left her feeling like "her life was not worth living." She said the deepfake video severely damaged her mental health and career, causing her to lose at least four music contracts worth about $1 million each.

Pete testified that she completed a four-week therapy program costing $240,000 while struggling with feelings of hopelessness.