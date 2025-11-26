Jury deliberations underway in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial over AI deepfake

Jury deliberations are underway in federal court as Megan Thee Stallion's defamation case against Texas blogger Milagro Cooper nears its conclusion.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, alleges Cooper spread harmful online posts and circulated an AI-generated pornographic video, violating a new Florida law that allows lawsuits over manipulated images.

A verdict could come as soon as this afternoon.

Rapper alleges severe emotional distress

On Tuesday morning, Pete entered the 13th-floor courtroom for the sixth day of trial. She claims Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, created a space for people to make negative comments and jokes about her 2020 shooting incident involving rapper Daystar Peterson, known as Tory Lanez. Lanez was convicted of shooting Pete in the foot and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

During emotional testimony last week, Pete told jurors the ordeal left her feeling "her life was not worth living." She said the deepfake video severely damaged her mental health and career, causing her to lose at least four music contracts worth about $1 million each. Pete testified that she completed a four-week therapy program costing $240,000 while struggling with feelings of hopelessness.

Defense argues new form of journalism

Her lead attorney accused Cooper of "unethical reporting," saying that was the reason for the October 2024 lawsuit. Prosecutors described Cooper as a longtime online supporter of Lanez who questioned whether he shot Pete.

Cooper testified for hours on Tuesday, defending her style of reporting as "a new form of journalism." She broke down on the stand, saying she is financially broke and unable to pay her defense team. "God bless you. Thank you for coming," Cooper told reporters as she left court Friday.

Lost deals and industry fallout

One of Pete's music producers testified that the controversy cost her major business opportunities. Celebrity YouTuber Lauren O, who has covered the trial, said Cooper's content "borderline — if not — went over the line of recklessness."

If jurors rule in Pete's favor, they will decide how much money she is entitled to in damages.

A verdict for Cooper could set a precedent for bloggers under Florida's new deepfake law.