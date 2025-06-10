DeSantis signs law targeting "deepfake" sexual images

A measure that requires online platforms to set up a process to remove altered "deepfake" sexual depictions posted without the consent of the identifiable person has been signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis

The House bill requires website operators to remove within 48 hours altered sexual depictions and copies of such depictions upon request of the victim. Failure to comply with the law would be considered a violation of Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and expose operators to civil damages of at least $10,000.

"These are people that are manipulating this stuff, but they can do it so well that a lot of people think that this is authentic," DeSantis said during a ceremonial bill-signing event in Jacksonville Tuesday. "And just think of what that does as somebody who gets victimized by this."

Brooke's Law named for mayor's daughter

The bill, dubbed "Brooke's Law," is named after the daughter of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry who fought to get websites to remove an image of his daughter created by another teen. Curry also is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

"Brooks Law is not just about me, it's about all of us. It's about accountability, dignity and hope for every person who has been exploited or violated," Brooke Curry said at the bill signing event.

DeSantis on Tuesday also signed a measure that sets mandatory minimum sentences for sexual offenses by a repeat offender. The sentences start at 10 years for possession of child pornography and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age or an elderly or disabled person. A 20-year sentence would be imposed for using or promoting a child in a sexual performance.