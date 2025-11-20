Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Miami for defamation trial against social media blogger Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion testified at a federal court in Miami on Thursday as part of a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator who allegedly distributed an AI-generated sexually explicit video of the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete and is a South Florida resident, said she needed therapy after blogger Milagro Cooper, who uses the internet moniker "Milagro Gramz," participated in a campaign to harass, intimidate and defame the rapper.

It was an emotional day in court for the rapper, as Pete broke down several times, especially when talking about the AI video of compromising content. She told the courtroom, "Though I know it was not me on that video, I felt defeated because the harm had been done."

Megan Thee Stallion, 30, is a Grammy-winning rapper known for her hit songs such as "Hot Girl Summer," "Savage" and "Hiss."

Harassment that knows "no bounds"

On Thursday, Pete took to the stand in federal court to explain why she is suing the woman who has been writing against her across social media.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, Pete alleges that "the lengths to which defendant Cooper goes to harass Ms. Pete know no bounds. For example, she has gone so far as to share a deepfake pornographic video of Ms. Pete."

The lawsuit continues, alleging that "In June 2024, Defendant Cooper encouraged her 27,000 X followers to view an X post by Bimbella that shared a doctored, artificially created video of Ms. Pete purportedly engaged in sexual acts without Ms. Pete's knowledge or consent."

In the lawsuit, Cooper is mentioned as a longtime mouthpiece of Daystar Peterson, who's better known as rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were in a previous relationship until he was convicted of shooting her in the foot in 2020.

According to the lawsuit, on Sept. 2, 2024, "Cooper accused Ms. Pete of having a 'severe drinking problem' who 'needs to spend more time in a relationship with herself and her therapist and maybe AA... Defendant has no personal relationship with Ms. Pete and had no basis to make such outlandish and false claims."

In the courtroom on Thursday, Pete accused Cooper of being someone who sought attention and followers by making fun of her and questioning her mental sanity.

As the trial continues, Megan Thee Stallion is a public figure proving her case is a more elaborate process; yet, she seeks to set a precedent about the repercussions of falsifying content for defaming others.