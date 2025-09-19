Miami-Dade County commissioners approve $12.9 billion budget. Here's how you could be impacted.

Miami-Dade commissioners passed a $12.9 billion budget in the early Friday morning hours, capping a months-long effort to close a shortfall that once totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.

The meeting started two hours late on Thursday at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center after commissioners first convened on another issue.

About 190 people signed up to speak before the hearing wrapped up shortly after 10 p.m. The budget passed just before 4 a.m.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on X that the budget protects essential services like parks and transit, while keeping taxes low.

"I am proud of the work we accomplished together and confident that this budget will help build a stronger Miami-Dade for all," she said.

What's in the Miami-Dade County budget?

The funding will add $80 million to the sheriff's budget, totaling $1 billion. There will also no longer be a 50 cent price increase for metro rail and bus riders. Instead, that money that would have generated will come from a reserve fund, according to Levine Cava.

Local charities were concerned about losing funding, but it will be restored – to fill the county's $400 million deficit, the county will eliminate lifeguards at swimming holes and close The Office of New Americans, which helps legal immigrants in Miami-Dade pursue green cards.

County water rates will increase by about 4% and the yearly trash fee will go up by $5.

According to the mayor, the county is facing the deficit because it is losing state and federal funding at a time expenses will continue to grow.