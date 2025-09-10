More than 60 Miami-Dade nonprofits rally against proposed budget cuts

More than 60 Miami-Dade nonprofits rallied Tuesday outside the Stephen P. Clark Center, urging county leaders to reconsider proposed budget cuts they said would devastate families and put public safety at risk.

Nonprofits say cuts threaten critical services

Leaders said the funding is a lifeline. Losing it, they said, would mean fewer services, fewer staff and more vulnerable residents slipping through the cracks.

One group already feeling the effects is the Advocacy Network on Disability, which recently lost federal funding it was counting on. That shortfall forced the nonprofit to eliminate a staff position, and next month they will have to start turning families away.

"The county funding was the only funding we had," said Ire Diaz of the Advocacy Network on Disability.

Others warned the cuts would have a direct impact on public safety.

"We cannot have a true conversation about public safety without these CEOs at the table, which requires full funding," said Amanda Altman, CEO of Kristi House.

At Girl Power Rocks, leaders say the county's proposal would wipe out five staff positions, transportation, and critical programs.

"If we lose this funding, some of these girls who are at the threshold for human trafficking, who are at the threshold of entering the juvenile justice system and falling between the cracks — this is what happens when they don't have safe spaces," said founder and CEO Thema Campbell.

For 17-year-old Kayla Rodriguez, Girl Power provided that safe space.

County proposal would reduce nonprofit funding by 30%

The county's proposed budget reduces nonprofit funding from 100% to 70% of the roughly $18 million available. Leaders say that gap is simply too large.

"We love our work, we love our communities, but love alone cannot sustain the programs that save lives."

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a statement to CBS News Miami, saying the county had to make tough choices to protect essential services. She added that her priority is delivering a balanced and responsible budget at the final hearing next week.